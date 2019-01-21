Manitou Home Destroyed In Sunday Evening Fire

Fire on Sunday destroyed a large two-storey home in the heart of the community of Manitou.

Pembina-Manitou Fire Department Chief Chris Reynolds says two occupants of the home noticed smoke and flames, and immediately evacuated and called 911.

Firefighters arrived on scene around 5:40 pm.

Reynolds says the fire was accidental in nature, and they believe it originated inside the home's boiler. "We believed we had it contained, but being an old style construction it was more difficult than originally perceived, and we ended up losing the house. It was a total loss for the family."

Around 40 firefighters assisted in battling the blaze. Reynolds says both the Pembina - Darlingford, and Pembina - La Riviere fire departments assisted with manpower and pumping.

Reynolds notes the community also came through in a big way for the firefighters. He says because it was so cold, the ladies from the United Church opened up the church with coffee, sandwiches, and soup to help keep the fire firefighters going. "It was extremely tough and cold conditions for them to work in, so the support of the community really helped the guys out."