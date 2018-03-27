Mass Lottery Ticket Theft In Winkler

Spring Break in Morden will be anything but boring with new sports being offered exclusively during Spring Break.

Click to learn more and find out how you can register your children.

Details
Category: Local News

 

Winkler police are searching for a man who stole a large amount of lottery tickets from a local gas station.

Police report on March 21 at approximately 4:00 p.m a male walked into Petro Canada on Diamond Drive and stole a number of lottery tickets before fleeing the scene in a waiting vehicle.

The file remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the Winkler Police Service at 204-325-9990. Callers may remain anonymous.

Below is the weekly police report for March 19-25:

March 19 – Police received a complaint of a group of males inside a vehicle who were repeatedly throwing a bicycle onto the street near the Winkler Centennial Library. Police located the group of males and spoke to the driver who stated he thought throwing a bicycle onto the street would be funny. The driver of the vehicle received a verbal warning and the bicycle was seized as found property as it did not belong to any of the males.

An anonymous complaint was received of an impaired driver travelling toward Superstore. Police attended the area and located the suspect vehicle travelling west on Cargill Road. Police activated emergency equipment however the vehicle did not immediately stop for police and eventually pulled over onto a driveway on 2nd Street. Police asked the driver to exit the vehicle and immediately noted that he was unsteady on his feet, had bloodshot eyes and smelled strongly of liquor. The male driver, a 44 year old resident of Winkler, was subsequently arrested for Drive Impaired and transported to the Winkler Police Service, and his vehicle was towed from the scene. The accused provided two breath samples resulting in readings of 270 mg% and 280 mg% (the legal limit is 80 mg%) and was arrested for Drive Over .08. Police also learned that the driver was previously convicted of Drive Over .08 therefore a Notice to Seek Greater Punishment was completed. The accused was released to a sober adult after being issued a Promise to Appear with conditions.

March 20 – Police were notified of a vehicle stopped on Highway 14 with no lights on and was reported to be in a dangerous location. Police attended and spoke with the driver who stated that he was test driving the vehicle when it broke down. The driver was making arrangements to have the vehicle towed, and police directed him to turn on the vehicle’s hazard lights until it could be moved. Police confirmed a short time later that the vehicle was removed from the highway.

A report of fraud was received regarding a female who withdrew a large amount of money from her bank account after remotely depositing two cheques which were believed to be forged. This file is still under investigation.

March 22 – The owner of a local business reported that on March 19th a female stole several items from his store. The owner declined to provide a statement and informed police that the female was a frequent customer and he would attempt to secure payment for the stolen items the next time she attended the business. The owner was advised to contact police if any further issues arise.

Police received a report of fraud that occurred on October 18th and October 19th, 2017 regarding large sums of money that were withdrawn from the complainant’s bank account on both days. This file is still under investigation.

March 23 – Police attended a residence on 2nd Street regarding an unwanted female inside the apartment. Police learned that the complainant had placed an ad online for a roommate and allowed the female to move into the apartment. The complainant stated that the female would not clean up after herself and property has been going missing from her home. The lease agreement was incomplete therefore police asked the female to depart the residence, which she did without incident.

A resident of Triangle Oasis contacted police for assistance as he was locked out of his room. Police attended and learned that the owner of Triangle Oasis was on his way to assist with gaining entry to the room. Police remained on scene until the owner arrived and unlocked the door for the complainant.

A female reported to police that she was walking her dog on 10th Street when two stray dogs attacked her dog. Police attended and learned that the complainant’s dog was not injured. The two stray dogs were located a short time later and picked up by animal control.

March 24 – Police received a report of two messages left on the complainant’s answering machine stating, “Time sensitive, call back immediately”. The complainant did not return the call and police advised her the calls were most likely a scam and she was correct in not returning the call.

March 25 – A report was received of a vehicle travelling in the oncoming lane of Chevy Drive. Police attended the area but were unable to locate the suspect vehicle. Police then attended the driver’s home at which time the suspect vehicle pulled onto the driveway. Police spoke with the driver who stated she was attempting to avoid parked cars and objects in her lane. Police did not note any signs of impairment or medical distress and cleared the scene.

A vehicle was reported to be travelling at a high rate of speed on Highway 14. The complainant followed the vehicle to the Southland Mall where it was observed doing donuts in the parking lot. Police attended and issued the driver a verbal warning for speeding and power turns.

More Local News

Counselling Centre Doubling In Size, Adding Staff

Pembina Counselling Centre is growing into a larger location. The non-profit provides counselling on a sliding fee scale. If payment poses a hardship the organization "makes it work" for clients.…

Morden Continues Supporting The Identity Of The City

The people, businesses, and organizations are the lifeblood of a community. It's the reason the City of Morden is financially supporting a number of organizations from their general budget. Like last…

Spring Break in Morden will be anything but boring with new sports being offered exclusively during Spring Break.

Click to learn more and find out how you can register your children.

Neubergthal Considering Guidelines For Future Development

Discussions have begun on whether the residents of Neubergthal need to establish some guidelines as to how the village will be developed in the future. In 1997 Parks Canada designated Neubergthal as…

RM Of Morris To Conduct Review Of Fire Services

The RM of Morris will be conducting a 5-year review of fire operation services. Reeve Ralph Groening said the purpose is to make sure dollars are being spent the right way. "We have a new fire chief…

Mass Lottery Ticket Theft In Winkler

Winkler police are searching for a man who stole a large amount of lottery tickets from a local gas station. Police report on March 21 at approximately 4:00 p.m a male walked into Petro Canada on…

The Color Wins First Juno

Local Christian pop quartet, The Color, won the canadian music industry's highest award this weekend. The band's latest album, "First Day Of My Life" won the Juno in the Contemporary Christian/Gospel…

BBBS Bowl For Kids Sake Helps Showcase That Dreams Do Come True (VIDEO)

"Dreams Come True" was the theme behind yet another successful Bowl For Kids Sake hosted by Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) of the Pembina Valley. "We use it to raise money for the mentoring programs…

Altona Police Say Education is Key in Fighting New Face of Crime

A member of the Altona Police Service joined law enforcement from around the world in Calgary, AB earlier this month to further learn how to fight cyber crime. Constable Brendan Funk explained a…

Carman Taking Steps To Beautify Town

Town of Carman council is trying something new with a seasonal job position this year. An experienced individual, group, or organization is being sought out to help beautify the town. Councillor Jane…

Local Contractor Provides On-The-Job Training For Students

It was a powerful experience for the students of the Red River Technical Vocational Area's (RRTVA) Piping Trades Program. This past week students had the opportunity to learn more about their craft…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Community Events

27
Mar
2018
Spring Break Sports Camp

27 March 2018 8:30 am - 4:30 pm

Morden Mennonite Church, Morden





27
Mar
2018
Free SBC Campus Visit

27 March 2018 - 28 March 2018, 8:30 pm - 2:30 pm

Steinbach Bible College





28
Mar
2018
Spring Break Sports Camp

28 March 2018 8:30 am - 4:30 pm

Morden Mennonite Church, Morden





28
Mar
2018
Altona Blood Donor Clinic

28 March 2018 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Altona Rhineland Pioneer Centre





28
Mar
2018
MHC Gallery - Winnipeg

28 March 2018 7:00 pm

Canadian Mennonite University





29
Mar
2018
Spring Break Sports Camp

29 March 2018 8:30 am - 4:30 pm

Morden Alliance Church, Morden





29
Mar
2018
EASTER BRUNCH - All you can eat waffles!

29 March 2018 11:45 am

Morden Services for Seniors, Morden





Login