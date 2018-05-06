The month of May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month. As we see those on two wheels out enjoying a cruise in the warm weather, Manitoba Public Insurance urges you to be aware and stay safe on the roads.

MPI spokesperson Brian Smiley says there are a few tips motorcyclists can take when out on the road.

"Try to be highly visible," says Smiley. "Ride with your headlight on. Wear the proper riding gear, a helmet, eye protection, a jacket. All those things can come into play if you, unfortunately, do get dropped off your bike, so you want to make sure you're safely equipped."

Smiley notes there are basic rules of the road we should be extra cautious of for motorcyclists.

"For drivers obviously, always look twice when changing lanes and at intersections to make sure there's not a motorcycle or moped in your blind spot," Smiley adds. "Watch for signals. Sometimes the motorcycle is hard to see. Give them a bit of room, keep your distance, don't crowd them out."

Smiley stresses last year, Manitoba saw seven motorcycle fatalities. He notes MPI aims to reach zero fatalities this year and beyond.