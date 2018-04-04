Spring Break in Morden will be anything but boring with new sports being offered exclusively during Spring Break.

Details
Altona will have a new mayor this fall.

After 16 years in the town's top job, Melvin Klassen has announced he will not be seeking re-election in October's municipal vote.

"I think many things have been accomplished over those years, but we need to get new people and new ideas to keep the town moving forward," said Klassen.

Klassen was first elected to council in 1998 and took over as mayor in 2002.

During his tenure as mayor, the town has grown from a population of about 3,400 to about 4,200 based on the 2016 census numbers.

Klassen said he's proud of what has been accomplished during his tenure and is confident there will be qualified candidates stepping forward to run for the post in fall.

"I've been very fortunate to be mayor during this time. I've felt good support from the community, a community that wants to be progressive and need aggressive leadership and there are people in the community that could provide that."

Klassen tipped his hat to the people who came before him as mayor, people such as Ed Klassen, Albert Schmidt and Art Dyck who all helped set the pace for the community to move forward.

"I feel the town councils, since that time, have been able to keep that momentum going. To me it's been important that we've expanded the lagoon and now the landfill because these are key pieces of infrastructure for the future growth of Altona," said Klassen.

This year's municipal general election is scheduled for Wednesday, October 24th.

Mayor Of Altona Not Seeking Re-election

Altona will have a new mayor this fall. After 16 years in the town's top job, Melvin Klassen has announced he will not be seeking re-election in October's municipal vote. "I think many things have…

Co-op Members Vote On Merger

The membership has spoken and two Co-ops in the region will become one. A merger between Carman-based Homestead Co-op and Portage Co-op will take effect February 3, 2019. Homestead members were 89…

Winkler Firefighter Retiring After 52 Years, "It's Like Leaving The Family"

After 52 years of service, Winkler's longest serving firefighter is retiring. Captain Ike Dyck has been with the department for nearly half of the 111-year history of the Winkler Fire Department. He…

Meth-Induced Hallucination Leads To Police Intervention

A drug-induced hallicination caused a Morden woman to believe she was being stalked. Morden Police report a female was walking down Mountain St. at approximately 9:30 p.m on March 27 when she saw a…

Oh Spring, Where Art Thou?

The calendar might say spring, but the temperature the last few days has been far from spring-like. In fact, Robyn Dyck with Environment Canada says several communities in northern Manitoba shattered…

HyLife Concerned About U.S. - China Trade Dispute

The President of HyLife says he is concerned about the trade disagreement between the U.S. and China. The U.S. recently imposed tariffs on steel and aluminium from China. The Chinese retaliated…

Winkler Police Chief Receives Royal Send-Off

After 34 years, 121 days, Winkler Police Chief Rick Hiebert said goodbye to the service. The well-wishing came pouring into the Winkler Police Service's Facebook page last week. "This just continues…

PV Residents Buy Thousands of Daffodils, Giving Hope to Those Fighting Cancer

Over 2,000 bundles of daffodils were sold in the Pembina Valley this spring in support of those fighting cancer. Money raised from each $7 bunch of daffodils sold during Daffodil Days goes to the…

Restoring Health Of Lake Winnipeg, Long Process

Efforts by the provincial and federal governments to reduce the levels of phosphorus in Lake Winnipeg don't appear to be having much impact. The lake has been plagued by blue-green algae blooms for…

WCF Moves Up Grant Application Deadline

The deadline for grant applications through the Winkler Community Foundation is quickly looming. The foundation has moved the deadline date up by two months this year, with this year's deadline on…

