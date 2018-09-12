Candidacy A Chance To Give Back Says Morden Mayoral Candidate

Are You Satisfied With Your Community?

Fill out Morden's 2018 Customer Satisfaction Survey! 

Click Here For More

Details
Category: Local News

Morden has a new name in the ring for mayor. Ron McClain says he brings an open mind, transparency, communication to the table.

Moving to Morden in 1970, McClain was active in the community for 23 years, involving himself in sports, coaching, as President of the Southeastern Manitoba Hockey League, then in 1993 moved to Carman, where he lived for 15 years before moving back to Morden.

Having been back in Morden since 2008, McClain feels it is the time to give back to his community, however, being a member of a city council isn't new territory for him.

"I was on council in Carman for two terms, really enjoyed it," says McClain. "Coming back I've been thinking about getting involved, but it was never really the right time. Now I'm at the age in my life where it is the right time, so I'd like to give back."

Next city council could see many new faces. With the turnover many who are running, and potentially filling roles as Councillors, would be working class people says McClain, people who are still working, logical thinkers, and people who care for the city of Morden.

Winkler is growing at a rapid pace, explains McClain and Morden needs to follow suit. He believes Morden can grow and prosper. One way to achieve that is through a continued positive relationship with Winkler.

"We're not in the 70's and 80's anymore, so we need to get along because we're close. I would like to make sure that it's a win-win situation for both cities, not one-sided."

Being a member of the community for a number of years, McClain notes many people know who he is, and what he brings to the table. He explains, though, sometimes he can be a bit blunt, describing himself as a straight shooter.

McClain says if anyone wants to talk or meet with him, he'll be there. The 2018 Municipal/Civic Election is happening Wednesday, October 24th.

More Local News

Candidacy A Chance To Give Back Says Morden Mayoral Candidate

Morden has a new name in the ring for mayor. Ron McClain says he brings an open mind, transparency, communication to the table. Moving to Morden in 1970, McClain was active in the community for 23…

Area Resident Rents Sign To Raise Awareness About Hwy's Deteriorating Condition

A man from Lowe Farm is raising awareness about the deteriorating conditions on a portion of highway in the area. Howard Brown says PTH 23 from Kane to Morris is in pretty rough shape thanks to years…

Get The Spa Treatment At Pembina Valley Dental

Dr. Laura Fletcher and her staff have opened a new kind of dental clinic in Winkler, and they're ready to make your whole family comfortable. Pembina Valley Dental is the first dental clinic in the…

Corn Crop Holding Steady Under Dry Conditions

An Altona area farmer expects to see a fairly decent corn crop this season, despite the dry conditions. Wes Martens says the crop is drying down quickly this season and is a good two weeks ahead of…

Local Youth Share Intimate Images Online, RCMP Investigating

An RCMP investigation is underway into a case of local young people sharing intimate images through social media. The agency will not offer further comment on the investigation due to the age of the…

Morden Could Surpass Drumheller As Canada's Fossil Destination, Needs New Facility First

Morden has the potential to become, and surpass, Drumheller as the premier fossil destination in Canada, but it may need to come out of the basement first. "If we want to move to the next level we…

Accident On Highway 3 Tuesday Morning (UPDATE)

Morden RCMP received a call around 8: this morning, to respond to a collision that occurred on Highway 3 Eastbound between Morden and Winkler. According to witnesses, a pickup truck was making a…

Owen Submits Carman Mayoral Bid

A two-term councillor for the Town of Carman wants to be the next mayor of the community. Current deputy mayor, Brent Owen, is vying for the top job in this fall's civic election. "I want to continue…

Business Council Talks Supply Management As NAFTA Talks Continue

The Business Council of Manitoba has put out varying views on supply management to help its members better understand the issue that has become so prominent in NAFTA negotiations. Don Leitch says…

Honey, Garlic, And Maple Syrup Fills Plates In Manitou

In Manitou, festival season gets an extra weekend to celebrate the Pembina Valley. "17 years ago, a gentleman by the name of Joseph Kozak had this idea to attract people to our area, to bring tourism…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login