Candidacy A Chance To Give Back Says Morden Mayoral Candidate

Morden has a new name in the ring for mayor. Ron McClain says he brings an open mind, transparency, communication to the table.

Moving to Morden in 1970, McClain was active in the community for 23 years, involving himself in sports, coaching, as President of the Southeastern Manitoba Hockey League, then in 1993 moved to Carman, where he lived for 15 years before moving back to Morden.

Having been back in Morden since 2008, McClain feels it is the time to give back to his community, however, being a member of a city council isn't new territory for him.

"I was on council in Carman for two terms, really enjoyed it," says McClain. "Coming back I've been thinking about getting involved, but it was never really the right time. Now I'm at the age in my life where it is the right time, so I'd like to give back."

Next city council could see many new faces. With the turnover many who are running, and potentially filling roles as Councillors, would be working class people says McClain, people who are still working, logical thinkers, and people who care for the city of Morden.

Winkler is growing at a rapid pace, explains McClain and Morden needs to follow suit. He believes Morden can grow and prosper. One way to achieve that is through a continued positive relationship with Winkler.

"We're not in the 70's and 80's anymore, so we need to get along because we're close. I would like to make sure that it's a win-win situation for both cities, not one-sided."

Being a member of the community for a number of years, McClain notes many people know who he is, and what he brings to the table. He explains, though, sometimes he can be a bit blunt, describing himself as a straight shooter.

McClain says if anyone wants to talk or meet with him, he'll be there. The 2018 Municipal/Civic Election is happening Wednesday, October 24th.