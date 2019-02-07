Mayors Battle For Crokicurl Trophy In Winnipeg (VIDEO)

Martin Harder answered Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman's Crokicurl challenge again this year, this time coming home with the hardware.

The Winkler Mayor took on Bowman, as well as Steinbach Mayor Earl Funk in the Second Annual Crokicurl Tournaspiel at The Forks in Winnipeg.

Harder says the Crokicurl invitation is always a great opportunity to build camaraderie.

"Politics gets too serious some times, and being able to get out there with fellow mayors and have some fun is what it's really about," he says.

Winnipeg first introduced the new sport to the world in 2017, mashing together curling and crokinole. Winkler added its own crokicurl ice outside the local arena this winter.

The Crokicurl invitation is a great camaraderie building event, Harder says. Submitted photo

Last year Harder prepped for the competition with a training montage: