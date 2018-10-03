MB Hydro Crews Working To Restore Service Throughout Manitoba

It's slow and steady as Manitoba Hydro crews work to restore service in areas throughout the province today.

Hydro spokesperson, Bruce Owen, says outages started Tuesday night in the west and migrated east as the wintry weather moved through the region.

In the Pembina Valley, outages are being reported just west of Carman and in spots around Morden.

Owen explained rain is freezing to the lines, which then become weighted down and ultimately break in high winds. Another issue is broken tree branches coming down on power lines.

While extra crews have been brought in and an emergency operation centre is being used to deploy staff, Ownen said the weather and icy road conditions are the biggest hindrance to getting power restored in a timely fashion.

He encourages people to treat downed power lines like an emergency situation and call 9-1-1.

Power outages are to be reported online.

