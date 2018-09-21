MB Hydro Making Improvements to Altona Natural Gas Regulating Station

Manitoba Hydro is doing some preventative work ahead of winter at a natural gas regulating station in Altona. Crews are installing a line heater at the station located on 10th AVE NW, near the Millennium Exhibition Centre.

Bruce Owen, media relations officer for Manitoba Hydro, explained that elevated moisture levels in compressed natural gas can increase the chance of ice formation at regulating facilities, adding the heater will warm up the natural gas flow prior to pressure reduction, lessening the risk of it freezing and damaging equipment.

Owen noted that line heaters are common in the natural gas system and are the primary way Manitoba Hydro mitigates possible operational issues stemming from internal and external ice formation on the equipment.