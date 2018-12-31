MB Hydro Warning Residents Of "High-Pressure Scammers"

2019 Curbside Pickup Schedule

The schedule will be in your mailbox and available at Civic Centre.

Click Here For More

Details
Category: Local News

Manitoba Hydro is warning residents of aggressive imposters threatening to shut off services unless a payment is made with a prepaid card.

"These people are crooks and you should hang up on them," says Chris McColm, Manitoba Hydro’s Security and Investigations Supervisor. "We will never phone you and demand immediate payment by a prepaid card or a money order."

He notes the utility saw nearly a 300 percent jump in the number of fraud-related complaints this year from the year before. As of October 31 this year, 862 phone, text and e-mail scams were reported compared 221 during the same time period in 2017. Driving the increase were scammers threatening disconnection of service to small business owners.

"Our customers are becoming more educated about fraud, but these scammers can be very convincing — anyone can be victimized," McColm says. "Phone scammers falsify their caller ID information to make it appear they’re calling from Manitoba Hydro. Their goal is to manipulate you into sending money before you figure out it’s a scam."

Many other fraud-related complaints to Manitoba Hydro this past year concerned unsolicited text messages to customers that say they were overbilled and eligible for a refund. The scam is aimed at getting a customer’s personal banking information.

"Never give out personal account information, including debit or credit card information, over the phone or in a text or email," McColm says.

McColm adds seniors living alone continue to be targeted by aggressive door-to-door sales, adding Hydro employees always display Manitoba Hydro photo ID and will never demand to come into a home.

If you’re unsure whether the phone call, text or email is real or a scam, contact MB Hydro at 1-888-624-9376.

More Local News

Wanted Winnipeg Man Arrested In Morden

Morden Police Service assisted RCMP with a traffic stop and arrest Sunday evening on Thornhill St. Officers from the Morden RCMP Detachment located a 22-year-old male from Winnipeg who was wanted by…

MB Hydro Warning Residents Of "High-Pressure Scammers"

Manitoba Hydro is warning residents of aggressive imposters threatening to shut off services unless a payment is made with a prepaid card. "These people are crooks and you should hang up on them,"…

Economic Development Strategies To Steer Emerson-Franklin's 2019 Mandate

Moving into 2019, the Municipality of Emerson-Franklin will focus on expanding the role of its newly established Community Economic Development Corporation (CEDC), says Reeve Dave Carlson. "Our goal…

Morden Meets Its New City Manager

Setting a clear direction for the Morden city staff was a priority for Morden's new City Manager. Faisal Anwar is starting during a time of change for Morden, large transitions in Morden's front…

Morden Police Investigate Early Morning Stabbing

Morden Police continue to investigate an early Sunday morning incident which left two males with stab wounds. At approximately 4:23 a.m. police and EMS responded to an apartment complex in the City…

Pembina Valley Water Co-op Requests Rate Hike

The Pembina Valley Water Co-op is hoping its application for rate increases over the next five years will be approved by the Public Utilities Board. CEO Greg Archibald says the regional water utility…

Curbing Christmas Shopping Debt And Its Anxiety

A poll was conducted early this month across Canada with about 2,200 Canadians rating the amount of anxiety people experience due to Christmas shopping bills. "The results of the poll are something…

Manitoba RCMP Wants To Reduce Snowmobile Fatalities

As snowmobilers begin the hit the trails after the first significant snowfalls, Manitoba RCMP wants to remind people to keep safety a priority. Cpl. Julie Courchaine, Media Relations Officer RCMP…

Province Committed To Reducing PST To Seven Percent

The province remains committed to rolling back the retail sales tax from eight percent to seven percent by 2020. "It will save families and businesses more than $300 million a year and improve…

Stanley Sees Record Growth Over Past Year

According to R.M. of Stanley Reeve, Morris Olafson, things lined up nicely in 2018, which allowed them to finish many ongoing projects. The R.M. of Stanley saw record growth over the year says…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login