MB's "Know My Cannabis Limits" Campaign Begins

The Know My Cannabis Limits education campaign put on by the Province of Manitoba was launched today. It's phase two of the province's education campaign in preparation for the legalization of cannabis this Wednesday. Liquor Gaming and Cannabis Authority (LGCA) CAO Liz Stephenson explains.

"We know that about 20% of Manitobans have told us they used cannabis in the past year or so, but we also know that a further 20% may, or are planning to, use cannabis once it is legalized," says Stephenson. "That's a really significant portion of the population that will be using cannabis potentially for the first time, and will be using a product of which they and their friends and family may also be unsure."

Liz StephensonShe outlines the five messages being promoted in this phase of the program.

"One of the things we really wanted to underscore is the fact that Cannabis and Alcohol Do Not Mix. So, if you choose to use, you pick only one of those two products."

"Look at the total THC. We really want people to be aware that lower THC levels -- 10% for example -- are a lower risk than choosing a higher percentage of THC. We think that's really important for people to know."

"We encourage people to Go Slowly. Cannabis effects vary by how it's used, and how much THC is in it. We really encourage people to take their time and become familiar with the product."

"Cannabis Edibles Take Time. And while we know that cannabis edibles will not be legally produced and sold as of the 17th of October, we know that a lot of people are taking cannabis and making them into edible products. So, we really encourage people to start with a small amount and wait. We know the federal government has indicated that in 2019 they will be looking at legalizing edibles. We really are trying to lay the foundation for further changes to the legalization of cannabis in the province and in the country."

"Finally we also have a fifth message which is Not Everyone Uses Cannabis. This is interesting because when we did our focus testing, one of the things that Manitobans said loudly and clearly is that not everybody uses cannabis. And people shouldn't be concerned or feel forced to do so. One of the messages we would like to have people understand is that we don't think everybody needs to use cannabis in order to be cool or to feel like they fit in. People should be doing what's right for them. We really encourage that as we roll through with our campaign messaging."

