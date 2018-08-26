MCC Thrift Shops Embracing The Second-Hand Shopping Trend

Morden Corn And Apple!

It's 3 days of unforgettable excitement. The Morden Corn and Apple is coming!

Corn and Apple

Details
Category: Local News

In the age of consumerism, MCC thrift shops are gaining traction among young people as popularity around second-hand shopping surges.

"I would say that in the 10 years that I've worked here I haven't noticed a dramatic change, but I think if you look back further I think you'll find that it has changed a fair bit," said Kevin Hamm, who manages an MCC thrift shop in Manitoba. "I know that it has definitely become more of a trend to shop thrift that maybe wasn't a thing back in the '70s or even the '80s, so there's definitely a new feeling about thrift that it's a bit more trendy to do so rather than just something you do because it's something you need."

He says customers are shopping at thrift shops less as a means to save money, and more out of curiosity and for fun, adding that nostalgia, awareness and the Internet are also driving forces.

He explained that the generation of MCC's founding volunteers had a tendency to use something until it was done and move forward, but young people are more interested in buying items that remind them of the past and to be more environmentally conscious.

Second-hand stores can be an environmentally beneficial stop for fashion lovers who don't want to support unsustainable or unethical fashion brands and production practices. These types of shops can also be a roadblock in preventing gently-used items from being discarded into landfills when they're unwanted.

Over the last few decades, there has been a shift in the way people view second-hand shopping and MCC thrift shops are doing the best they can to embrace this change, said Hamm.

While prices for general items have not necessarily increased, Hamm says the workers are paying more attention to items that might have a higher going-rate, such as antique furniture. Some stores have adopted a silent auction feature, have tried to sell items online, and have added a 'pop culture' cabinet to showcase items that customers are most eager to spend money on.

"I think we have learned how to display things a little more attractively, to present things in a way that is desirable, and to present things in such a way that makes the value of them a little more recognized," Hamm said.

Although this boom in second-hand shopping has not necessarily increased the number of sales by large numbers, Hamm says items that weren't being bought before are now catching more attention.

More Local News

MCC Thrift Shops Embracing The Second-Hand Shopping Trend

In the age of consumerism, MCC thrift shops are gaining traction among young people as popularity around second-hand shopping surges. "I would say that in the 10 years that I've worked here I haven't…

Winkler Resident Leaves A Legacy In Dominican Republic

Ryan Toews has left behind a legacy of community-building halfway around the world. Well-known Winkler resident Ryan Toews passed away suddenly earlier this month, and many are honouring his memory…

Corn And Apple Mud Bog Keeps On Revving (VIDEO)

Even construction couldn't stop the roar of engines at the 15th annual MMRO Sanctioned Mud Bog. Typically East of Huron Windows, the pipeline had rented the land the event takes place. Without a…

Winkler F.D. Supports Local Addictions Program With Annual Boot Drive

Winkler Adult and Teen Challenge received a nearly $7,000 boost from the Winkler Fire Department. The funds were raised during the department's annual Harvest Festival Boot Drive. Firefighter Garry…

Local Swim Team Places 14 Podium Positions in Final Points Meet

The Winkler Barracudas Swim Team met for one last time this season, hosting the final points meet of the year at the Winkler Aquatic Centre. The Barracudas won 14 out of 30 podium positions, in all…

New Fire Hall For St. Jean

A new fire hall is in store for the Town of St. Jean. A photo of the current St. Jean fire hall, which will be sold in the future. RM of Montcalm reeve Derek Sabourin explains this project will be…

Funeral Procession Collision Sparks Safety Concern

After a car accident last week, a church minister was left wondering how safe funeral processions really are. A lay minister was T-boned in Winnipeg during a funeral procession, totalling his…

Solar Projects In Decline, Says Local Business Owner

A pilot project to increase solar energy interest in the province came to an end in spring, and a local business is feeling the effects. Manitoba Hydro's Solar Energy Program, a two-year pilot…

Roadway Fatality Stats Paint Dark Picture

Fifty-two collisions and 57 deaths. These are the statistics on roadway fatalities in the province of Manitoba so far this year. Manitoba RCMP Media Relations Officer Sergeant Paul Manaigre says it's…

Upgrades At Moto Park-X Aim to Rejuvenate Riding Interest

The Moto Park-X track southeast of Altona underwent some changes this summer to rejuvenate interest among riders. Last winter the park applied for a grant through RM of Rhineland and Town of Altona,…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login