The extreme cold has forced Mennonite Collegiate Institute to cancel its student transportation service Tuesday morning. The school's fleet of vans will not be hitting the road to pick up students and bring them to school.

Regardless, Principal Bernie Leoppky says MCI is moving ahead with the exam schedule for Tuesday and students will need to find their own way to school.

"With end of term and exams coming this week, it really throws a monkey wrench in to what's going to happen because we really need to get this term finished up this week," he said.

Some options provided by the school include:

1. Students can stay at MCI overnight Mon-Tues if desired

2. Parents can bring students Tuesday morning

3. If students miss their scheduled exam Tuesday, parents can contact MCI and make arrangements for an alternate time for the student to write it.

Under normal circumstances for school cancellations, MCI follows the example of Border Land School Division's west region. However, with this week being unique because of exams, Leoppky says officials will just have to play the remainder by ear.

"We will try and run exams as scheduled as much as possible," he noted.

"Safety is first and if parents feel conditions are at all unsafe then they need to make decisions for their students and we will accommodate those decisions as well as we can."