Meals On Wheels Continues Through Blizzard

The snowstorm Monday couldn't stop the dedicated staff and volunteers at the Winkler Senior Centre from delivering meals to seniors.

Winkler Senior Centre Director Nettie Dyck says they were fortunate their cook was able to make it into work, and enough volunteers and drivers arrived to run the Meals on Wheels program.

"A lot of areas hadn't been cleared yet so a lot of staff and volunteers couldn't come in, but we had enough to still run the meal program."

Volunteer drivers made deliveries around Winkler while staff were able to bring meals to residents within walking distance. "We kind of found our way through the snow drifts... it was a team effort."

Dyck notes they did have to cancel the meals program earlier this month because of weather and extreme temperatures, but every client is contacted and confirmation received that they will receive help through family or homecare.

"It's always a horrible feeling to close the service, but there is always follow-up," Dyck explains.

The Meals on Wheels program at the Winkler Senior Centre has two drivers which deliver dozens of meals around the community.