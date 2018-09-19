Media Company Offering Reward After "Devastating Theft"

Are You Satisfied With Your Community?

Category: Local News

A Winkler-based media company is offering a reward after thieves stole a large amount of film equipment.

Winkler police report a break and enter took place at a commercial building on George Street September 16th.

Owners of The Film Collective say most of their video equipment was stolen from their office shared with FB Industries. A number of tools were also reported missing from FB Industries. One co-owner of The Film Collective notes their team relies on the income generated from the gear and is offering a $2,500 cash reward to any information leading to the return of the stolen items. He notes they spent over a year collecting professional video equipment, "and to have it all taken away overnight was devastating."

The theft appears to be targeted, he says, "Whoever did this knew what they were doing and knew who we were, it wasn't just a random ransack."

He notes the theft hits close to home, "It's everything I've worked for providing for my family, the tools I use every day to do the work I do is now missing."

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Winkler Police Service.

