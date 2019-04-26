Earlier this month the Minister of Health, Seniors, and Active Living, Cameron Friesen, announced that the Government of Canada is working with Manitoba to improve areas of the health care system.

The agreement outlines how the province plans to invest its share of the $11 billion over 10 years announced by the federal government in Budget 2017. Resources will be focused on initiatives in home and community care, mental health and addiction services.

"We know that we are, as Manitoba, experiencing a very alarming rise of the use of illicit drugs in our communities including methamphetamines. We know how devastating and tragic the results of that usage and abuse is in the lives of Manitobans, and so we'll continue to roll out a response to these things," says Friesen.

He says the mental health and addictions system in Manitoba is uncoordinated and they hope to solve this with a better structure. On the positive side, Friesen says the home care system in the province is the "oldest of its kind. The most comprehensive, provincial-wide, universal system in Canada when it comes to home care."

As well, he says the additional investments that we approved by the federal government are just another nod to the strength of the current health and home care system.

Friesen adds, "those investments will be in the increase of hours for nursing services, for home care attendant services, and also for home care dialysis for those clients for whom that is appropriate."

"These are good investments that we believe in many cases will help Manitoba seniors to remain in their homes longer, and home truly is where they want to be when they can do it well and with supports."

He hopes that as a result, seniors will also be able to build more relationships with their families and communities while living at home.