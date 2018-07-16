Are You Interested In Being A City Councillor Or Mayor?

Visit the Civic Centre or call 204-822-4434 to find out more.

Details
Category: Local News

$5,000 was raised for mental health awareness and resources this past weekend at the Carman Country Fair. The 2nd annual Truck Pull for Mental Health took place Saturday at the fair grounds with 15 teams registered – 12 adult teams and 3 junior teams.

“We had a really good turn out, a few less teams for the big trucks than we had last year, but overall we had a lot of people involved and I think everybody had a really good time,” said Warren McCutcheon, one of the event organizers.

Money generated from the fund raiser will stay in Carman.

McCutcheon explained a local mental health initiative has been started and said volunteers will use the funds to run programs in the community and area schools. He added there’s been a real need for this kind of effort in recent years.

“It’s affected a lot of people in our community whether you know it or not and it affects everybody,” said McCutcheon.

He explained there have been a few instances where people in the area have lost loves ones to suicide.

“It hits home with a lot of people in our community and we feel like there’s a bit of a void there.”

McCutcheon said there are some incredible local fund raisers that generate tens of thousands of dollars and help reduce the stigma around cancer and other diseases, and some felt that mental health needed to be supported in this way as well.

“Whether there’s a stigma around it or for whatever reason, we feel it needs to be talked about more and some more money put towards it and have a better plan (of) how to support people and help people that are struggling, and we think grassroots starting here is a good start.”

Donations were also accepted for the Mood Disorders Association of Manitoba.

McCutcheon added the truck pull is a fun thing to be a part of and says the successful event will be back in 2019.

View the embedded image gallery online at:
https://pembinavalleyonline.com/local/mental-health-supported-at-the-139th-carman-country-fair#sigProIdccf82a86c2

More Local News

Altona Investing Big Dollars In Fibre Optic Network

Altona town council is making a significant investment in the construction of its own fibre optic network. Council signed a letter of intent in June authorizing Valley Fibre out of Winkler to begin…

Syrian Population Statistic Attracts Historian To Altona

Build a Village in Altona had a visitor last week. Mauro Peressini Ph.D., Curator of Social History for the Canadian Museum of History in Ottawa, met with local Syrian refugee families to document…

Final Draft of Carman's Water Reservoir Project Awaits Provincial Approval

The Town of Carman's water supply refit project is another step closer to fruition. Mayor Bob Mitchell explained officials have received the final document outlining the plans for the project. The $9…

RM Of Stanley Reeve Seeks Re-election

After much deliberation, Stanley Reeve Morris Olafson will be running for one more term as reeve. Olafson says he had been back and forth on his desire to run, as the position is a large time…

Falk Discusses Gun Law As Well As Slowdown In Illegal Migration

Provencher Conservative MP Ted Falk says he is disappointed the Liberal Government is proceeding with Bill C-71 which would amend regulations for firearms. The bill received Third Reading last month…

Winkler Resident "Miraculously" Recovers Grandfather's 1931 Ford Model A

A Winkler woman says the car her grandfather purchased over 80 years ago in Memphis has miraculously found its way back to the family. While in the market for an antique car, Julie Myers says her…

Mural Unveiled For 50th Anniversary

Supporters of the Morden Community Thrift Shop waiting with baited breath for the unveiling of a new mural in celebration of the shops 50th anniversary. Designed by Neil Fehr, the mural was designed…

Tractor Trek Goes Back To Its Roots

Tractors crossed the prairies to support the work which goes into mental health. The 11th year of the signature fundraising event for Eden Foundation, Visit the Villages Tractor Trek's funds will be…

Winkler Jr Rifle Club Wins Provincial Awards

Local youth took home a number of awards at the Manitoba Junior Rifle Clubs 64th Annual Championship. 165 kids from all over Manitoba participated in the Championship, hosted in Winkler earlier this…

Morden Fighting For Water Quality As Algae Grows

The City of Morden is working diligently to figure out how to avoid future outbreaks of large algae blooms that effected water quality last summer. Currently, Deputy City Manager/Operations Dave…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login