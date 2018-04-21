Meridian Exhibition Center Continues Fight For Funding

Winkler City Council says there remains no word on federal funding for the upcoming arena expansion.

Deputy Mayor Henry Siemens says a recent letter from the federal government on the matter did not reveal any new information.

"We weren't really surprised... simply status quo," he says.

However, he notes the feds often look to the Province to determine priority projects. Siemens says their audience is likely more favourable at the Provincial level than the federal.

"Our MLA is in the sitting government whereas our MP is in opposition... but the proof will be in the pudding when they start making announcements in terms of where the Province's priorities lie."

In the mean time, Siemens says they continue to lobby for the arena expansion, "this is a project whose time has come."

"Our goal now is to make sure the province realizes this project is imperative, if we can get our project to rise there's an opportunity for funding."