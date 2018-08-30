Are You Interested In Being A City Councillor Or Mayor?

Visit the Civic Centre or call 204-822-4434 to find out more.

Details
Category: Local News

Yesterday, a traffic stop in Altona resulted in the seizure of methamphetamine.

On the evening of the 29th of August 2018, Altona Police Service along with members of the Winkler Police Service, conducted a traffic stop in the town of Altona. Drugs and weapons were seized after searching the occupants and vehicle.

Police seized MDMA powder and capsules, a quantity of meth and crack cocaine, approximately 28gr. of marijuana, a large folding knife, a police style collapsible baton, a small amount of cash believed to be related to the drug trade, and some drug paraphernalia such as a scale used for weighing drugs.

Police have charged 33 year old male from Altona who has been remanded into custody at the Provincial Remand Center in Winnipeg on number of charges which include:

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose x 2
Possession of proceeds of crime (cash)
Possession for the purpose of trafficking Methamphetamine
Possession for the purpose of trafficking MDMA (Ecstasy)
Simple possession of Cocaine
Simple possession of Marijuana

As he is currently on Bail and before the courts on other charges, the following further charges have also been laid;

Breach of a Recognizance x 2
Breach of Probation x 1

The Altona Police Service has been dealing with a large amount of petty thefts recently, and believes it related to the increased use of Meth. Police reminded you to lock up your valuables.

In the past couple of weeks vehicles have been gone through and items have been stolen. Meth has become very attractive to illegal drug users due to its low cost and long lasting high. Sadly, it is also highly addictive and has enormous physical and mental health implications.

More Local News

Drug Bust In Altona Reveals Growing Meth Problem

Yesterday, a traffic stop in Altona resulted in the seizure of methamphetamine. On the evening of the 29th of August 2018, Altona Police Service along with members of the Winkler Police Service,…

Power Outage East Of Highway 75

It appears a large power outage is taking place in eastern Manitoba. In Stuartburn, 185 customers are without power, 930 in Emerson-Franklin, 74 in Montcalm, 190 in Roseau River, and 63 in the RM of…

Crocus Village Residents In Winkler Share Flooding Concerns

Crocus Village residents have voiced flooding concerns regarding their underground parkade in events of heavy rain. The main issue stems from the water drain on the North side of South Railway across…

West Nile Mosquitoes Still An Issue In Southern Health Region

One case of the West Nile Virus has been reported in Southern Health-Santé Sud region so far this summer, and recently, six more cases have been reported in the province. Doctor Richard Rusk,…

Mystery Tractor Fire Stumps Local Farmer

A local farmer is trying to figure out how one of his tractors caught fire earlier this week. Tim Stoesz of Stoesz Farms Ltd. explained he was out of town when his nephew called to say that, unknown…

New Winkler School Construction On Schedule For 2019

Construction of Winkler's new school, Pine Ridge Elementary, is on schedule. "At this point there's no reason to believe we won't be able to get into that building... by middle of August 2019,"…

RM OF Stanley Gets On Board Tourism Brand

For the next three years, the RM of Stanley will be investing $5,000 each year into tourism. Morden and Winkler have already invested in this brand. According to James Friesen, a member of the…

Fire Ban Lifted For RM of Dufferin

The RM of Dufferin has cancelled its burning ban, effective immediately. The ban was lifted early Wednesday afternoon, and will remain in effect until further notice. As of Tuesday, fire bans in the…

City Of Winkler Cancels Dog Swim

Concerns over a controversial dog swim were not the cause for the event's cancellation but uncertainty from city officials. Aquatic Centre staff had brought the idea forward to the city. The event…

Harvest Is Moving Quickly For Blumengart Colony

Rain in our region earlier this week may have put the brakes on harvest activity, but the moisture was still a welcome sight. About an inch or more fell over two days in a very parched Pembina…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login