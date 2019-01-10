Meth Bust In Winkler Ends In Trafficking Charges

Two local residents are facing drug charges as the result of an on-going methamphetamine trafficking investigation.

The investigation concluded yesterday afternoon in a search warrant executed by Winkler Police with the help of the Regional Support Tactical Team in the 500 block of Park St. A search of the residence resulted in the seizure of five grams of methamphetamine as well as evidence of meth trafficking. One adult female and two adult males were arrested inside the residence.

"Our officers take illicit drug activity very seriously and many hours of investigation precede each search warrant that is executed," Winkler Police Chief Ryan Hunt explains. "This is another example of good solid police work which will undoubtedly have a negative effect on the local methamphetamine market."

One Winkler male age 53, has been charged with possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds obtained by crime. He was remanded in custody and is set to appear in court in Winnipeg on January 11. The other two individuals were released without charges.

"The Winkler Police will continue to investigate and prosecute those who decide to put the safety of our community at risk by selling illegal drugs," Hunt says.

This search warrant was part of an on-going investigation into methamphetamine trafficking that was initiated with a traffic stop on December 29, 2018.

On December 29, 2018, at approximately 2:00 p.m, police initiated a traffic stop on a suspicious vehicle leaving a residence in the 500 block of Park Street. The driver of this vehicle was found to be suspended from driving and was placed under arrest for driving while disqualified, at which time he was found in possession of approximately one gram of methamphetamine.

As a result of the traffic stop, a Manitou man, age 40, was charged with possession of methamphetamine as well as the highway traffic act offences of driving while disqualified and driving an unregistered vehicle. He was released on a promise to appear with a court date of January 29, 2019 in Morden Provincial Court.

Park St. in Winkler