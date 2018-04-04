Meth-Induced Hallucination Leads To Police Intervention

A drug-induced hallicination caused a Morden woman to believe she was being stalked.

Morden Police report a female was walking down Mountain St. at approximately 9:30 p.m on March 27 when she saw a suspicious male following her.

While speaking with the woman, police witnessed her yelling at an unseen person to leave her alone. However, police could not find anyone in the area.

After speaking with the female, she admitted to consuming Meth and was likely hallicinating. She said the male never assaulted or touched her.

Police contacted EMS to transport the individual to the Boundary Trails Health Centre for observation due to her medical state.

Below is the full Morden Police Report for March 19 - April 3:

March 23rd, 2018

Police had a Warrant for Arrest for Rebecca Janice McKinney of Swan Lake First Nations for Failing to Comply with a Probation Order. McKinney was on probation for charges of Obstruct/Resist Police, Utter Threats and Fail to Comply with an Undertaking. She was released on a Probation Order with one of the conditions to report to a Probation Officer, but failed to do so. McKinney was eventually arrested near Brandon March 31st and lodged at the Brandon Correctional Facility where she awaits her next court date.

March 31st, 2018

Police received a report of a hit and run to a vehicle that occurred on March 25th while parked in the Alliance Church parking lot in Morden. The driver parked his 2017 white Mitsubishi Outlander sometime between 3:00 pm and 6:00 pm and when he returned, noticed damage to the left rear bumper area. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Morden Police Service at 822-4900, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, submit a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com or text “TIPMAN” plus your message to CRIMES (274637).

March 26th, 2018

Received a report of some vehicles entered while parked on a driveway in the 400 block of 5th Street in Morden. Two vehicles were rummaged through and the contents of the glove compartments taken out. The only thing missing appears to be some change. People are once again reminded to lock their doors at all times. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Morden Police Service at 822-4900, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, submit a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com or text “TIPMAN” plus your message to CRIMES (274637).

March 26th, 2018

A male and female are facing charges of Breach of Probation after being released on conditions to have no contact or communication with each other. Police were called to a residence where the two co-accused were living together. The male was placed on Probation in October 2017 for various charges including two counts of Fail to Comply with Conditions of an Undertaking, Fail to Comply with a Recognizance, Theft Under $5000.00 and Fail to Appear. One of the conditions of his probation was to have no contact with the female. The female was placed on Probation in February 2018 on a charge under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act. One of her conditions was to have no contact or communication with the co-accused. The 31-year-old male and female were both arrested and charged for Fail to Comply with a Probation Order. They were released on Promises to Appear in Morden Provincial Court in April.

March 27th, 2018

Police were called to the Chicken Chef restaurant in Morden around 3:00 pm regarding a female who just left without paying for her food. Staff observed the woman walk across the street, pick up a rock and it appeared she was going to throw it at a window of a parked car. Police attended and located the suspect, who was known to police. The female advised that she had been in the restaurant with her boyfriend and they got into an argument and her boyfriend left. The female thought she recognized a vehicle to be her boyfriend’s and picked up the rock to throw it, but then realized it was not his. There were no charges as a result of this incident and the female will be reimbursing the restaurant.

March 28th, 2018

Police received a report of a hit and run to a vehicle that occurred on March 23rd while parked in the Décor Cabinets parking lot in Morden. The driver noticed damage to the rear bumper of his 2009 red Ford F150 truck around 2:00 pm when he returned to his vehicle. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Morden Police Service at 822-4900, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, submit a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com or text “TIPMAN” plus your message to CRIMES (274637).