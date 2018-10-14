MPI Launches Save the 100 Campaign

Manitoba Public Insurance recently launched the Save The 100 campaign in Manitoba. Spokesperson Brian Smiley explains what it's all about.

"We're asking Manitobans to change how they think about road safety," explains Smiley. "When they really seriously think about it, there really shouldn't be any fatalities on our roadways. Vehicles have never been safer. There's never been a more safe design of roads. It comes down to driver behaviour. On average, about 100 Manitobans are killed yearly on our roadways."

He notes a major problem causing fatalities is by far texting and driving. Smiley says speeding and impaired driving are also contributors. He adds a large problem, especially in rural Manitoba, is the failure to buckle up while driving. Smiley says these people are thrown from their vehicles and either suffer fatalities or catastrophic injuries. He says one second is all it takes to do up a seatbelt and avoid a lifetime of pain and suffering.