Mid-West Legislators Set to Meet This Weekend, NAFTA on the Agenda

Politicians from both Canada and the United States will gather in Winnipeg for the annual Midwestern Legislative Conference.

The meeting will bring together several provinces and their counterparts of 11 Midwestern states.

Doyle Piwniuk is the MLA for Arthur-Virden and is the Deputy speaker in the Manitoba Legislature. He’s part of the host committee and he looks forward to a productive session. “This is important because a lot of the state representatives are from states that are Canada’s biggest trading partners.”

The conference will cover a variety of topics including a session on U-S and Canada relations.

Piwniuk says this conference is really important because NAFTA talks continue and there are the tariff issues on both sides of the border.

“This is also important to Manitoba because for the first time with this group was can show case the Province of Manitoba. We plan to take a trip to one of the Hydro Dams in northern Manitoba. It’s a great opportunity to market Hydro and the province.”

The Midwestern group promotes excellence in government and fosters the exchange of ideas to help officials shape public policy, and it offers regional, national and international opportunities to network, develop leaders, collaborate and create problem-solving partnerships.

The Midwestern Legislative group includes four Canadian provinces; Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario and Saskatchewan and 11 Midwestern states: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin.