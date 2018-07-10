Mid-West Legislators Set to Meet This Weekend, NAFTA on the Agenda

Are You Interested In Being A City Councillor Or Mayor?

Visit the Civic Centre or call 204-822-4434 to find out more.

Details
Category: Local News

Politicians from both Canada and the United States will gather in Winnipeg for the annual Midwestern Legislative Conference.

The meeting will bring together several provinces and their counterparts of 11 Midwestern states.

Doyle Piwniuk is the MLA for Arthur-Virden and is the Deputy speaker in the Manitoba Legislature. He’s part of the host committee and he looks forward to a productive session. “This is important because a lot of the state representatives are from states that are Canada’s biggest trading partners.”

The conference will cover a variety of topics including a session on U-S and Canada relations.

Piwniuk says this conference is really important because NAFTA talks continue and there are the tariff issues on both sides of the border.

“This is also important to Manitoba because for the first time with this group was can show case the Province of Manitoba. We plan to take a trip to one of the Hydro Dams in northern Manitoba. It’s a great opportunity to market Hydro and the province.”

The Midwestern group promotes excellence in government and fosters the exchange of ideas to help officials shape public policy, and it offers regional, national and international opportunities to network, develop leaders, collaborate and create problem-solving partnerships.

 

The Midwestern Legislative group includes four Canadian provinces; Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario and Saskatchewan and 11 Midwestern states: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

More Local News

Internet And Cell Service Down In Parts Of Pembina Valley

BELL MTS is reporting a major service disruption to internet and cellular service in parts of the Pembina Valley and in the southeast since mid afternoon Tuesday. A company spokesman says technicians…

Motorbike Accident South Of Winkler Sends Driver To Hospital

Yesterday RCMP responded to a single vehicle accident south of Winkler on HWY 32, south of road 8N, at 8:25pm. RCMP Morden Detachment Supervisor Corporal Darcy Thiessen said the male was transported…

Mid-West Legislators Set to Meet This Weekend, NAFTA on the Agenda

Politicians from both Canada and the United States will gather in Winnipeg for the annual Midwestern Legislative Conference. The meeting will bring together several provinces and their counterparts…

West Nile Risk Low

With summer comes the return of Manitoba's beloved provincial bird, the mosquito. Mosquito's, while usually only a nuisance, can occaisionally bring something worse. The West Nile virus is…

Morris Preps For Provincial Competition Through Yard Challenge

This year marks the 24th Edition of Communities in Bloom, and the conference and awards will be held in Morris. The competition has provincial, national, and international editions. Last year Morris…

Southern Manitoba Hit By Record Heat

It has been a record breaking heat wave for southern Manitoba. The thermostat at the Gretna weather station hit 33 degrees celcius Saturday, with the humidex it felt like 43. Today the high in the…

Salem Home Recruiting "Pinball" Clemons To Kickstart Major Expansion Fund

Salem Home Foundation is embarking on one of its most ambitious fundraising campaigns to greatly expand the facility.The structures are designed to fit in with the surrounding neighbourhood, taking…

Winkler Police Pull Impaired Drivers Off Local Streets

Winkler Police continue to pull impaired drivers off local streets. On June 26 at approximately 5:00 p.m. police received a complaint of an erratic driver weaving in and out of his lane while…

Montcalm Reeve Not Seeking Re-election

The reeve for the Rural Municipality of Montcalm will not run for re-election this fall. Derek Sabourin has decided to exit civic politics when his term ends in October. Sabourin was elected as reeve…

Local Youth Earns Spot In House Of Commons Page Program

A local youth is taking part of the prestigious House of Commons Page Program. Vanessa Wiebe is one of 40 successful applicants from across the country, making it through all three rounds of the…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login