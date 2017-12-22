The new and improved 2018 Waste Schedule is available.

Click for details.

Category: Local News

The MLA for Midland says 2017 was a big year for his constituency.
    
Blaine Pedersen explained some long-awaited projects finally came to fruition this past year.

"We finally got our road well underway with construction through Carman and, of course, just to the north of town the re-alignment of the curve is ready there too," he said.

Pedersen also pointed to the newly re-opened PVWC water treatment plant at Stephenfield, noting the upgraded technology at the facility is really quite amazing.

He said this summer's announcement of a new water reservoir for the Town of Carman also created some excitement. Pedersen, in his role as Infrastructure Minister at the time, had the privilege of announcing $3.5 million in funding for the now projected $9 million project.

Pedersen added that 2017 also saw his government cut the red tape around drainage regulations, which he says greatly benefited his constituency.

"We've eased the regulations on drain tile, there's a lot of drain tile coming in, and that's a major investment by our producers in increasing the production of their land, " he said. "Minister Squires just introduced legislation to update and modernize our drainage system to make it easier for permits for both ag producers and municipalities."

Overall, Pedersen said 2017 was a good year for Midland Constituency, particularly in regards to agriculture.

"Of course the crops were very good around here, livestock prices are good," he noted. "We've got this major investment coming to Portage (la Prairie) in Roquette, the pea processing plant."

2017 also saw Pedersen start the year as Manitoba's Minister of Infrastructure then getting moved to the Growth, Enterprise, and Trade portfolio in mid-August.

Midland MLA Highlights Local Accomplishments For 2017

