Mihaychuk Hopes To Transition From Councillor To Reeve In Emerson-Franklin

Election Day Is Coming!

Make sure you vote on October 24th, because your vote counts! 

Find out More

Details
Category: Local News

Ron Mihaychuk is campaigning for another term on council in the municipality of Emerson-Franklin, but this time he wants to be the new reeve.

The incumbent has eleven years of council experience, has served as deputy reeve and feels he's ready to lead council for the next four years.

"I feel I'm probably the better fit for the position at this time," he said."

There is a three-person race for reeve in this election. Mihaychuck is being challenged by David Carlson and former councillor Elaine Holodryga.

There is a clear Interest in this municipal election as there are races for councillor in five of the municipality's wards.

"I know in the past we haven't had that kind of interest, but this year there seems to be much more interest in the election," said Mihaychuk.

Meanwhile, Mihaychuk appears to be on the same page as his two opponents who have made economic development and growth one of the priority issues for Emerson-Franklin.

"Economic development and community development are key issues. We need population growth and we need some industry as well to maintain that population growth. It would be good for our schools as well if we could increase student populations. I think that's one of the priorities."

Agriculture continues to be the main economic driver in the municipality with a mix of grain and livestock operations, according to Mihaychuk.

"What we need is more people to come in and become residents to get our population growing a bit."

Mihaychuk feels the municipality's community development corporation will have a role to play on that front.

The CDC committee includes businesses and other key people within the municipality who will help look for ways to create increased economic activity to draw more people into Emerson-Franklin.

"The CDC is becoming incorporated now ... and we'll see what they come up with along with assistance from council."

Voters will make their choice on October 24.

More Local News

Winkler Council Hopefuls Present Platforms To Voters

The race for city council is heating up in Winkler. Council hopefuls led a forum last night tackling topics ranging from recreation to affordable housing. In total nine people are running for six…

Search And Rescue Team Gears Up For Busy Season

The RCMP Search and Rescue Team is gearing up for their busiest time of year. In total, 19 trained officers are deployed to approximately 20 calls every year, often to search for people who've gone…

Mihaychuk Hopes To Transition From Councillor To Reeve In Emerson-Franklin

Ron Mihaychuk is campaigning for another term on council in the municipality of Emerson-Franklin, but this time he wants to be the new reeve. The incumbent has eleven years of council experience, has…

New Manager For Altona Chamber

Tim Spiller has been hired as the new manager for the Altona and District Chamber of Commerce. A news release from the organization indicates that Spiller brings a wealth of managerial and…

UPDATE: Accident On PTH 32 Slows Afternoon Commute In Winkler

UPDATE: Winkler Police say the accident occurred after a vehicle that had stopped facing east at the intersection of Southview Dr. and 1st St. proceeded to make a left-hand turn with the intention of…

R.M. of Dufferin Candidates Set Municipal Election Priorities

Barry Driedger is looking to reclaim his position as councillor for Ward 2. His priorities include ensuring a sound water supply into the future, following through on the Boyne Regional Library…

Altona And Area Business Leaders Highlight Local Election Considerations

The Altona and District Chamber of Commerce is weighing in on the election as we get closer to the municipal vote on October 24th. The local organization represents business owners within the Town of…

UPDATE: Three-Vehicle Accident On PTH 32 In Winkler (VIDEO)

UPDATE: Police report several northbound vehicles were stopped in traffic waiting for a vehicle to complete a turn. Another vehicle approached from the rear and failed to stop in time colliding with…

Council Candidates Highlight Priorities For Carman

Candidates running for council in the Town of Carman outlined their visions for the community, and what their priorities would be if elected, during a forum Tuesday. There are 8 people running for 6…

Altona Police Crack Down On Road Safety In Back-To-School Campaign

Altona police officers issued 23 tickets in September as part of a road safety program in conjunction with Manitoba Public Insurance. The Crown corporation continues to pay for an off-duty officer to…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login