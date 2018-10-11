Mihaychuk Hopes To Transition From Councillor To Reeve In Emerson-Franklin

Ron Mihaychuk is campaigning for another term on council in the municipality of Emerson-Franklin, but this time he wants to be the new reeve.

The incumbent has eleven years of council experience, has served as deputy reeve and feels he's ready to lead council for the next four years.

"I feel I'm probably the better fit for the position at this time," he said."

There is a three-person race for reeve in this election. Mihaychuck is being challenged by David Carlson and former councillor Elaine Holodryga.

There is a clear Interest in this municipal election as there are races for councillor in five of the municipality's wards.

"I know in the past we haven't had that kind of interest, but this year there seems to be much more interest in the election," said Mihaychuk.

Meanwhile, Mihaychuk appears to be on the same page as his two opponents who have made economic development and growth one of the priority issues for Emerson-Franklin.

"Economic development and community development are key issues. We need population growth and we need some industry as well to maintain that population growth. It would be good for our schools as well if we could increase student populations. I think that's one of the priorities."

Agriculture continues to be the main economic driver in the municipality with a mix of grain and livestock operations, according to Mihaychuk.

"What we need is more people to come in and become residents to get our population growing a bit."

Mihaychuk feels the municipality's community development corporation will have a role to play on that front.

The CDC committee includes businesses and other key people within the municipality who will help look for ways to create increased economic activity to draw more people into Emerson-Franklin.

"The CDC is becoming incorporated now ... and we'll see what they come up with along with assistance from council."

Voters will make their choice on October 24.