Mural Unveiled For 50th Anniversary

Details
Supporters of the Morden Community Thrift Shop waiting with baited breath for the unveiling of a new mural in celebration of the shops 50th anniversary.

Designed by Neil Fehr, the mural was designed to capture the essence of what the thrift store is.

"When I paint a mural it has to tell a story, but at the same time it had to be a sign, says Fehr."What I decided to do was tell the story with the ideal subject matter, faith, love, giving, and passing the torch."

Installed the night before the unveiling it took 150 hours to paint and was everything the store hoped it would be, says Morden Community Thrift Shop President June Hildebrand.

The thrift shop was created with the goal of giving back to the community says PC, donating $500,000 to the local this last year.

Since its formation, the thrift shop has given back over $3 million to programs and projects in Morden.

Giving this much is due to the structure of the store, with all work at the store done through a volunteer basis.

This low overhead allows all money raised to be given as donations, giving back all begins with products donated by the surrounding community.

"Without that, we would have nothing," says Hildebrand. "So we get strong support from the community and surrounding area as well, people come here and shop and we need that just as much as the donations. We have a really, really good group of people here, we enjoy working together and I think that's a part of it as well."

Currently, there are 100 volunteers giving time to the shop. 

Hildebrand says they are in need of more, as some volunteers work as much as at a full-time job and extra hands around the shop would be a tremendous help.

