Mini Library Idea Catching On In Winkler

Details
As a gift for their 50th wedding anniversary last year, Al and Ruth Enns received a mini library.

With enthusiasm, the Enns' consulted with and were encouraged by Deb Penner to put up and stock the birdhouse-sized library. Al said people were already taking, leaving, and reading books on the bench within minutes of the library going up on August 3rd at the Parkview Gardens.

"We thought Parkview Gardens would be a perfect spot," said Ruth. "What a better place to sit and enjoy a book."

The Enns' noted they can see the library from their backyard and love it is being used so much.

"There have been many, many people here, this is a busy place," Al explained, noting he saw a lady sitting on the bench next to the library reading to her children.

Al welcomes people to enjoy the books and surrounding gardens.

library1The Mini Library allows for taking and leaving books

