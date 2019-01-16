Minister Peterson Pleased With Creation Of New Cabinet Portfolio

2019 Curbside Pickup Schedule

Manitoba's Growth, Enterprise, and Trade minister is pleased with the federal government's creation of a new Rural Economic Development cabinet portfolio.

Created this week by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, the department will look to encourage economic growth and create middle-class jobs in rural parts of the country.

"That is good news for us here in Manitoba, and no doubt across the country in rural areas," said Blaine Pedersen.

"I think all levels of government have a role in rural economic development and it's good to see that the federal government has recognized (it) to actually have a portfolio on rural economic development."

Pedersen added this area has been a focus of Manitoba's PC government for some time and says he looks forward to the two levels of government working together on this.

"It's about jobs and building those rural communities that's so important," he noted. "It has been part of our economic development strategy as we announced in December and so we look positively towards this announcement by the federal government that they're recognizing something that we've been working very hard on."

A responsibility of this new federal portfolio is to bring high-speed internet to rural homes and businesses.

Pedersen says this also falls in line with the province's recently released economic strategy.

Nova Scotia MP Bernadette Jordan has been appointed minister for the new portfolio and will also be responsible for meeting infrastructure needs in rural communities across Canada by working together with various levels of government including municipalities, provinces, territories and Indigenous communities.

