Missing Dogs Spark Warning from Municipality

A local municipality is warning pet owners about a recent rash of dog thefts.

Emerson-Franklin CAO Tracy French says they've received several calls from local residents since November 15 who say their dogs have been stolen, sometimes right out of their kennels in broad daylight.

"We haven't talked to all of those residents, but the reports we have are from across the region like Stuartburn, Vassar, Roseau River and Emerson area."

She says it appears the larger breeds have been targeted, such as Mastiffs, St. Bernards, and Labs based on the reports coming in.

The municipality has put out a public notice about the missing dogs to make local ratepayers aware of what's happening.

"The notice is all about security and public awareness for residents to keep their eyes and ears open for it."

Anyone with information on these missing dogs is asked to call RCMP.