Winkler Police have found the missing woman and thank the public for their assistance.

-

Winkler Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing woman.

The elderly female, Ann, is described as 5'10 with blonde hair and wearing a white sweater and dark pants. She was last seen in the area of Main St. and Roblin Blvd on foot.

Police are concerned for her well-being and ask anyone with information to contact Winkler Police Service at 204-325-0829.