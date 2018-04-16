Missing Two-Year-Old Found Safe In Morden

Morden's New Internet Service Logo Contest

Morden Police Service assisted in returning a missing toddler to his parent earlier this month.

While on general patrol April 5, members of the Morden Police Service were flagged down by a citizen who had located a missing 2-year-old boy. Police began to check residences in the immediate area and were eventually flagged down by the child’s father.

The child’s father explained that he had been working on their yard and his son wandered off. Police returned the boy home safely.

Below is the Morden Police report for April 3-16:

April 6th, Police received a report from a victim that their cell phone and wallet were stolen from a local bar. The cell phone was described as a Samsung Galaxy S8 plus and the wallet contained the victim’s credit cards. Since the theft, the victim has noticed numerous transactions have been made on the credit cards. Police are continuing their investigation in this matter.

April 9th, Police received a call from a social worker advising that they required police assistance with a client in Morden. The social worker was attempting to leave the appointment and the client was behind their vehicle stopping them from leaving. Police attended to the address and helped mediate the situation. There were no charges as a result of this incident.April 10th, Police had a Warrant for Arrest for George SCHAEFFER of Morden for Failing to report to his probation officer, not completing AFM and his community service and failing to notify a change in address. The accused was notified of this warrant and agreed to turn himself in to police. The accused was arrested on the strength of the warrant and transported to Morden Provincial Court to deal with the charges. The accused was released on his own recognizance for a later court date.

April 11th, Police received multiple reports of vehicles being entered overnight and items stolen from within. The thefts from vehicles occurred in the 200 block of 6th Street, 400 block of Wardrop Street, 200 block of 9th Street South, North Railway Street and Pembina Drive. Suspect(s) are entering vehicles and taking loose change and in some cases the victims wallets. Police are reminding vehicle owners to lock their vehicles and to not leave valuables inside while unattended.  

April 11th, On this date at 5:50 am, police received a call from a citizen who reported that two males wearing hoods were looking into vehicles in the 300 block of 8th Street. Police attended to the area and were unable to locate the suspicious males.April 12th, On this date at 6:05 am, police received a call of an intoxicated male sleeping inside a local restaurant. Police attended to the location and the male subject was taken into police custody and turned over to a sober adult. There were no charges as a result of this incident.

April 12th, Police received a report from a local gas station that a vehicle had just put 20 dollars worth of gas into their vehicle and drove away without paying. Police were provided a licence plate number and located the driver a short time later. The driver was apologetic and returned to pay for the gas. There were no charges as a result of this incident.

April 12th, On this date at 11:55 pm, police were dispatched to a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of North Railway Street and 9th Street. Police arrived on scene and located a heavily damaged vehicle with the driver still inside. Morden Fire and Rescue along with Paramedics attended to assist with the driver. Police learned that the vehicle was travelling northbound on 9th Street and collided with the railway signal. This caused the vehicle to roll over and come to a stop by 9th Street. The driver of the vehicle appeared to be in medical distress and was transported to Boundary Trails Hospital. Police are continuing their investigation in this matter.

April 14th, While on an unrelated matter, members of the Morden Police Service observed a vehicle of an individual known to be on a Recognizance with an absolute curfew. Police observed the vehicle parked at a residence and while speaking with the owner observed the accused inside the residence. Police entered and arrested the individual for breaching his curfew conditions. The accused is currently before the courts for possession and possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamines and for possession of a firearm while prohibited. The accused, Joseph STYMIEST of Morden, is now charged with one count of breaching his recognizance and was remanded into custody to appear in Portage Provincial Court.

April 16th, On this date at 12:25 am, police were called to a disturbance at a residence in Morden. Police arrived and discovered that the female suspect was heavily intoxicated and was on court conditions to not consume alcohol. The female was arrested and transported to the Morden Police Service where she was lodged in police cells till the morning. As a result, the 35-year-old female resident of Morden was charged with one count of breach of undertaking and was released on a Promise to Appear in Morden Provincial Court in May.

