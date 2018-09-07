MLA For Morden-Winkler Addresses Health Concerns

Members of the Morden and Winkler constituency had a chance to share their greetings and express their concerns to their MLA this afternoon.

That is the goal of the MLA BBQ says MLA for Morden—Winkler Cameron Friesen; he notes that as a cabinet minister the barbecue gives him more chances to connect with the people he serves.

"With my new duties as a cabinet minister, it also means I'm a little less visible than I used to be in the past. I still hold regular constituency hours, but the constituency is learning that I have to share my time between my responsibilities to my constituency and my responsibility to all Manitobans."

Friesen notes that his constituents are very aware of his new role as Health Minister, bringing their concerns, and their thoughts on the current changes happing in the health care system.

One concern on many people's minds is the increase of opioid and meth use in the province.

"Meth and the use of opioids in our communities has been a huge, huge challenge. We know in their lifetimes one in five Canadians will at one time suffer from some kind of an addiction, alcohol, gambling, drugs. We know something very significant is happening right now, and we're very concerned as a government, it's why we're putting up more resources to help."

One way the government is confronting addiction is through Manitoba's first Rapid Access to Addictions Medicine(RAAM) Clinic, RAAM Clinics provide services quicker for those who are dealing with addiction and are looking for help, explains Friesen.

He notes the government has also received what is known as the Virgo Report by Dr. Brian Rush. Friesen says they will be going over the findings and see what can be done to make fundamental improvements to Manitoba's mental health and addictions program.

Residents could come to the barbecue for free food and speak to minister Friesen.