Mobile Homes Susceptible To Freezing Water Lines

With temperatures dipping into the -30's mobile home owners are reminded to keep a close eye on their water lines.

Dylan Neufeld of Polar Plumbing and Heating explains without a basement mobile homes have an empty space underneath the structure. That space is not heated and water lines may be susceptible to freezing. However, he says the pipes will often have a heat trace tape plugged in near the water heater.

"You're going to want to take a look to make sure it's working," he says.

In all homes, Neufeld says you want to take note if you see sweating on your water lines. If your water stops working and you suspect a frozen pipe, he says the best course of action is to shut off your water and direct heat to those areas.

"I've been under a number of homes in minus 40 and it's not fun," he adds.