Modern Roof Trusses Built To Carry Heavy Snow Weight

If you're concerned about the weight of snow on your rooftop, you can save yourself the worry.



Myron Derksen, the chief building inspector for the MSTW Planning District, says modern roof trusses are made to handle the worst case scenario, and are designed to withstand 30 pounds of snow per square foot.



Dersken says, however, if you have a situation where there is drifting on your roof, that would be something you would want to clear off. "Drifting isn't really reviewed when a roof is designed like it is on a commercial building. So if you have a situation where you have an attached garage with a lower roof and it creates a drift, that might be more of a concern." Otherwise, Derksen says roofs are designed for this type of weather and snow load.



If you do have drifts on your roof, Derksen recommends using a roof rake to clear snow off. He says not only is it the safest option, but it also prevents damage. If you can't properly reach even with the use of a roof rake, Derksen suggests the best option would be to contact a professional, and not try to tackle it yourself.

Meanwhile, Derksen says another issue to watch for is ice-damming. When it starts melting, and a home has poor insulation and ventilation, Derksen says it can cause water damage to your roof. He says if your roof is well insulated and ventilated, there should be no issues.