Montcalm Budget Dollars Focus On Public Works

The RM of Montcalm's 2018 operating budget is just over $2.4 million dollars.

This is a 7.4 percent increase from last year, when the number was $2.25 million dollars, said Reeve Derek Sabourin.

"Most of this is directed to the public works and transportation services. We've expanded some of our ditching program again this year, our gravel program also. It's to absorb the cost also of the public works assistant we hired," Sabourin said.

He added some of they money is earmarked for election costs.

Sabourin said farmers will once again be affected most by municipal property taxes.

"The assessments did go up substantial once again on farm land, but we're directing more services to provide services for the land with gravel and ditching, so hopefully people are happy with that."

He noted assessment on farm land went up about 14 per cent, depending on the area. Municipal taxes for farm property will increase around 8 per cent, depending on assessment.

This year's tax levy on businesses will be going down about 7 or 8 per cent depending on the business, while residential taxes will remain flat.