Morden A No Fly-Zone For R/C Aircraft

R/C enthusiasts are being warned that flying remote-controlled aircraft and drones is prohibited within Morden city limits.

"Morden covers anything that flies, aeroplanes, anything, they're banned from city limits," Morden By-Law Officer Rick Paracholski says. "The reason they are banned, I actually asked when I took this over, is apparently people were very careless, flying them and hitting houses and hitting vehicles on the road."

Pacholski explains those who are seen flying R/Cs will first be reminded that Morden is a no-fly zone as other municipalities' by-laws could be different. Repeat offenders could be charged a fine of up to $300.

People can still request special permissions from the city to use a drone within city limits for aerial photos of their business or an event.

