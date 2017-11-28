Morden Access Credit Union Supports Palliative Care By Wearing Jeans

Morden's Access Credit Union (ACU) gave a donation of $5,160 to the Boundary Trails Health Centre Palliative Care Program.

Staff members who participate in 'I Wear Jeans For My Community', raise money for charity and are allowed to wear jeans every Friday.

"We wanted to find ways to give back where our staff could be directly involved in the decision and our staff loves to wear jeans on Fridays," explains ACU Central Region Manager Chris Hildebrand. "So we combined that with the fact if you participate in this program you can wear jeans every Friday."

The staff raised $2,580 through the Jeans Program which ACU matched.

Hildebrand explains they chose Palliative Care because the work they do; providing compassionate care to people with a life-threatening illness and their family and friends. The program relies solely on donations.

Foundation Chair Debra Enns appreciates the support ACU shows them year-round.

"I'd like to say thank-you to ACU, they not only support us with the Jeans Program but (they support us) all year-round. No matter what event we have they support us and we appreciate them a lot."

Foundation Executive Director, Shannon Samatte-Folkett, says the donation was a great opportunity to share about 'Giving-Tuesday'.

After the Consumerism of 'Black-Friday', and 'Cyber-Monday', Samatte-Folkett says it's a good time to focus on giving.

Palliative Care offers the following services: Bereavement/psychosocial/family support, pain and symptom management, palliative drug program, oxygen programs, palliative home program.

There are no costs to the patient, as the program relies solely on donations and fundraising.

The BTHC Palliative Care Program serves mainly the following eight towns and municipalities: City of Winkler, City of Morden, Town of Plum Coulee, RM of Pembina, RM of Rhineland, RM of Roland, RM of Stanley, RM of Thompson.