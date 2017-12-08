Morden Adding New Development Alongside Golf Course

The City of Morden continues to expand in all directions, including new residential lots to the north and west.

City council recently made over 20 new lots available by re-zoning community reserve land bordering the Morden Golf Course. The land is now designated for residential single family, residential multiple families, and parks and recreation.

Mayor Ken Wiebe explained the city has done their part in making this land available for developing and making more space available to be developed by the ever-growing community. He said it's now up to the developer.

"As we found out on the other side (of the golf course), it took a couple of years to sell all of the lots, but they did all sell," said Wiebe. "It's developing into a very desirable neighbourhood."

A map of where the new lots, bordering the Golf Course, were formed

Meanwhile, in the east and west a number of new business complexes are being built in response to continued growth.

''We have employment, it's a great place to live, and we have reasonable taxes," Wiebe said. "Our housing is less expensive than Winnipeg and it's much easier to get around."

For people interested in moving to the community, Wiebe said he often hears the recurring theme of safety and a welcoming population.

From 2011 to 2016, the City of Morden has welcomed an additional 856 people and grown its population to 8,668.

"It means we are doing things right," Wiebe said.

However, he added it's not just the City of Morden growing, but the entire Pembina Valley region.