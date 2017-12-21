Morden And Carman Help Those In Need This Christmas (VIDEO)

Many families will be enjoying Christmas this year thanks to both the Morden and Carman Cheer Boards.

Handing out Christmas hampers to their respective communities, Morden delivered 233, which is roughly five percent higher than last year, while Carman delivered 151 yesterday.

Carman and District Cheer Board Chair Deana Hendricks says these hampers are needed for the area.

“When you realize we have packed officially 151 hampers this year for our area, you know there is a fair bit of need. You don’t see this need just driving around.”

She says those who receive these hampers are extremely grateful, explaining it’s a blessing to have a full pantry over Christmas.

Some of the many boxes heading out to families this Christmas

Morden Cheer Board Application Handler Dennis Myers, says things went smoothly with their deliverers and wouldn't be surprised if the drivers returned with thank-you cards.

The hampers are all possible thanks to members of the community says Hendricks, with businesses and school collecting food, people knitting toques, scarves, and mitts for kids, and churches creating prayer shawls.

Myers says they’ve had a number of younger generations taking initiative in the community joining the board adding some much needed new blood with creative new ideas.

Coming up in 2018 the Morden Cheer Board is preparing for an increase in more hampers and with potential new Canadians needing a helping hand.