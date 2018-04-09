Morden's New Internet Service Logo Contest

Morden and District Chamber of Commerce (MDCC) took a different approach over the last year.

It was a year of new beginnings with Michelle Sawatzky taking on the role of Chair.

Sawatzky shared at MDCC's Annual General Meeting that there were plenty of highlights for 2017, learning the role as Chair and the Chambers shift in focus.

"Just learning the role of the Chair that was a highlight for me and narrowing down our focus. We put a lot of effort into partnerships, into member value. Our purpose is to create an environment where Morden business can prosper."

Around 250 business are being served by MDCC. Most are engaged explained Sawatzky, attending professional development sessions, lunch and learns, and other events hosted by the Chamber.

The Home and Life show is another event in which MDCC serves its members, offering them the opportunity to showcase their wares and services. This years Home and Life Show sold out.

At the beginning of 2017 MDCC was struggling financially. Sawatzky was happy to share that things are going well, with a reevaluation on how things need to be run to best serve their members.

With the mindset of handling things more like a  business than a non-profit, MDCC was better able to manage their resources in a way that they could give more to their members while being more efficient.

Overall Sawatzky says Morden business is thriving and is excited for how they can continue to serve through 2018.

