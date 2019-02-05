Morden And Morris Get The Most Snow; More Coming

Environment Canada says Morden received the most snow of any of its weather stations Sunday and Monday. Morden received 25 centimetres or 10 inches with Morris getting 21 centimetres.

The weather office says here in the southeast, Ste. Anne led the way with 17 centimetres while St. Pierre got 15, Zhoda 14 and Steinbach 12 centimetres.

The forecast is calling for another 5-10 centimetres Tuesday night in the Pembina Valley region.

Snowfall amounts in centimetres, courtesy Environment Canada:

Morden: 25

Morris: 21

Winnipeg: 12 to 18

Ste. Anne: 17

Holland: 16

St. Pierre Jolys: 15

Schanzenfeld: 15

Brandon: 15

Zhoda: 14

Steinbach: 12

Whiteshell: 10

Miami: 10

Portage La Prairie: 10