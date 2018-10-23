Morden Announces New City Manager

Along with a new city council, Morden will be getting a new City Manager.

Morden Council ratified the hiring of Faisal Anwar as put forward by the Personnel Search Committee. The search began after City Manager John Scarce gave his resignation this past summer.

Anwar holds a Bachelor of Commerce, Master of Arts, Economics, Master of Business Administration, and a Master of Applied Environmental Studies (Local Economic Development, Business Development).

With five years of international business experience, and ten years experience in Planning and Economic Development in Yorkton, Saskatchewan and Selkirk, Manitoba.

Mayor Ken Wiebe says council believes Anwar is well qualified and a good fit for the position.

"Council believes Mr. Anwar has the business acumen to implement and manage the long-term economic business development plans of Council as well as the day to day operations of the city. He possesses good leadership and communication skills which will serve us well."

Faisal Anwar is scheduled to begin as City Manager December 10.