Sue Nelson is the Morden Area Foundation's 2018 Citizen of Distinction.

However, Nelson says she isn't the only one volunteering for their community. "There are so many people out there doing things, and that's tremendous... that's what makes our communities fabulous places."

"We're very blessed to be living here," she adds.

While she's given much to the community, Nelson says she's received much more in return.

"I've just met so many people... some of which have become great friends. Volunteering is a fabulous thing to do, everyone should do it," she says. "You just get exposed to a lot of things you normally wouldn't have."

Nelson, along with her husband Ted with their two young daughters Allison and Heather, moved to Morden 30 years ago. The family purchased the Morden Pharmacy, which later became Shoppers Drug Mart, where Nelson served as the lead pharmacist before becoming deeply involved in the community as a volunteer.

Nelson served as a Girl Guide in Morden for 18 years and has helped organize fundraisers through St. Paul's United Church for organizations like Genesis House, the Boundary Trails chaplaincy program and local school breakfast programs. She's also served on the Many Hands Community Resource Centre board and volunteers with the Morden Thrift Store.

During her tenure on the South Central Cancer Resource board, she was instrumental in establishing the popular fashion show fundraiser.

Currently, Nelson is also part of the Habitat for Humanity Morden/Winkler chapter. The board hopes a new home will be built in both Morden and Winkler in the near future.

The 2019 MAF Citizen of Distinction Award reception will be held Sunday, May 26, 2-4 p.m at the Morden Legion Hall. The event is free and open to the public.