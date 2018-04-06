Morden's New Internet Service Logo Contest

Morden’s exciting new internet service, Morenet, needs a logo. Enter your design in the competition! Click here for more details.

After receiving formal culinary training in Prince Edward Island, Morden's Katie Bergman has returned home to open the city's first traditional bakery.

A pastry baker by trade, Bergman hopes to bring the classic bakery atmosphere to Morden's popular Stephen St.

She notes the business name came to her before leaving to study Pastry Arts at Holland College in PEI.

Bergman knew she wanted to make everything from scratch, by hand, "I appreciate the process from beginning to end. With this in mind, I realized that this style is something done more prominently in the past, which then inspired 'As Told In Legends', because it's the baking you hear about but don't see very much of any more."

The classical training at the college helped establish her vision for a traditional bakery.

"It was like a dream come true," she says, being able to open in the heart of her home city.

"I'm very attached to Morden. I was born and raised here and my family is all mostly here so it was never really a question as to where I would settle," she says. "Morden is my home town so I was lucky it didn't have a Bakery."

"People are really liking the atmosphere and enjoying what I'm making," she adds, focusing on artisan breads, cakes and pastries.

bakery2

 

