A former Morden resident is among the world's elite ballet dancers.

Jonah Schroeder is studying at Vaganova Ballet Academy in Russia, the same school where the famous Mikhail Baryshnikov studied. It's the syllabus the Royal Winnipeg Ballet is based on. Every year the school receives 3,000 applicants, and accept 100. Of those, only 30 attend because of the financial constraints.

To put things in perspective, it's the ballet equivalent of being drafted in the first round of the NHL.

"This is as high as it can get," Schroeder's dad Curt explains. "This is the top."

The famed Marinski Theater in St. Petersburg, Russia where Jonah performed in the 2017 edition of the Nutcracker. "You never imagine you will see these famous and internationally known dancers beyond videos and pictures, but suddenly they are watching rehearsals and working with you. It was a similar feeling when I got to perform in Nutcracker at the Mariinsky."

Jonah says it's an awe-inspiring school, "it's amazing when I think that I'm studying in the same studios and walking the same halls that these ballet legends did."

His ballet career began humbly in Morden, learning the fundamentals at Danceworks, never thinking he would be standing on the stage of the famed Mariinsky Theatre ten years later.

"It is truly unbelievable I've had the opportunity to experience so many amazing things as part of this journey."

Schroeder was with Danceworks from 2007 to 2012 before being accepted to the Royal Winnipeg Ballet School.

Photo from a Royal Winnipeg Ballet program

His mom, Marilee, teaches ballet and Schroeder worked closely with her around the region including helping organize recitals at the rec centre in Morden, the Kenmore Theatre and the Manitou Opera House. It was at the age of 12, on a field trip to watch the Royal Winnipeg Ballet School that he was inspired to pursue ballet as a career.

"My parents have always been extremely supportive of me and always encouraged me when pursuing dance," he says, adding his mom understands the pressures of classical ballet. Marilee was with the Royal Winnipeg Ballet School for seven years and graduated from the RWB Teacher Training Program.

"Even though I might be studying at one of the most prestigious ballet schools in the world, I believe she is still busier and more involved with dance than I am. I will forever be grateful to my parents for their support," he says, whether it was words of encouragement, financial support while studying at the Royal Winnipeg Ballet from 2012 to 2017 or helping Schroeder get a bank loan for Vaganova.

"I of course have many other family members who have also supported me, and without them I wouldn't be where I am today."

However, financial constraints continue to be the greatest hurdle. Schroeder has launched a crowd-funding campaign to help pay the steep tuition for his final year at Vaganova.

"The chances of a successful career and of achieving my dream are many times multiplied if I can return next year... I hope that with the support of other ballet lovers I might be able to return next year and graduate."