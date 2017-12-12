Morden Brawl Injures Staff, Suspect Banned From Restaurant

A Public Hearing to review the City of Morden’s 2018 Financial Plan (Budget)

Dec. 18th at 7 pm in the City of Morden Council Chambers. Copies of the Financial Plan will be available Dec. 15th.

A brawl involving half a dozen individuals ended without charges but one suspect banned from the Traveller's Inn in Morden.

On December 9, Morden Police Services were called to Traveller's Inn around 3:00 p.m. after a complaint of eight people fighting in front of the businesses.

However, police arrived to find the fight over and the suspect departed. Police learned a male suspect had been fighting with two other male patrons inside when staff asked them to leave.

An employee received a minor injury during the altercation but declined medical attention. He also declined pursuing charges.

Police recommended banning the suspect from the business.

Below is the Morden Police Report for December 4 to December 11:

-

December 4th, 2017

Police received a report of a hit and run to a vehicle that occurred on December 4th at the intersection of 1st Street and Thornhill Street in Morden.  The driver was facing west stopped in the intersection to allow traffic to pass before executing a left turn.  A vehicle travelling from behind failed to see that they had stopped and ran into the back end of the stopped vehicle.  The driver of the second vehicle got out, asked if the driver was injured and said there was no damage.   The first vehicle pulled off to the side to allow traffic to pass and expected the other involved vehicle to pull over as well to exchange particulars, but it drove off.  The suspect vehicle is described as a black SUV.  The victim in this incident was driving a 1998 red Dodge Neon.  Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Morden Police Service at 822-4900, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, submit a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com or text “TIPMAN” plus your message to CRIMES (274637).

December 7th, 2017

Police have a Warrant for Arrest for 28-year-old Alex EYKHORST for two counts of breaching conditions of his Recognizance.  Eykhorst was placed on a Recognizance by the courts with one of the conditions being to abide by a curfew of 10:00 pm to 7:00 am.  On December 7th around 12:01 am, police attended to conduct a curfew check on Eykhorst but he was not home.  As well on December 8th, police attended to conduct another curfew check around 1:00 am and found that he was not home.  Eykhorst is currently before the courts on two previous charges of Breach of Recognizance for not following his curfew as well as a charge of Break, Enter and Commit Assault from Lundar, Manitoba in October 2017.  Anyone with information regarding Eykhorst’s whereabouts is asked to call the Morden Police Service at 822-4900, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, submit a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com or text “TIPMAN” plus your message to CRIMES (274637).

December 9th, 2017

Around 10:00 pm, police received a complaint about a vehicle with a driver that was possibly impaired travelling west into Morden.  Police observed the vehicle travelling westbound and turn onto 3rd Street in Morden heading north at a very slow rate of speed.  Police activated emergency light and the vehicle stopped for a few seconds and then started moving again.  It eventually came to a complete stop at which time a female passenger exited the vehicle, dropped a beer can on the ground, and ran towards police.  She was arrested and turned over to the Winkler Police Service on an unrelated matter.  Police approached the vehicle and spoke with the male driver who had an odor of liquor on his breath and glassy eyes.  Police also observed an open can of beer in the pocket of the driver’s door and one in the centre console.  The driver was arrested for impaired driving and placed in the police vehicle.  A breath demand was made and the driver provided two samples of his breath resulting in two readings of 150mg%, also twice the legal limit. As a result, the 51-year-old male driver from Winkler is charged with Driving Impaired and Driving over .08.  He has two previous convictions for driving impaired and will be appearing in Morden Provincial Court in January.

A major component of Altona's wastewater expansion project is almost finished. Over the past few weeks, crews have been installing a force main line that runs directly from the Bunge Canada plant to…

