Morden Brightened With Colour in First-Ever Colour Run

Reds, blues, yellows -- colours brightened the faces and clothes of participants of Morden's first Colour Run.

These "Colour Runners" met at Lake Minnewasta Saturday, to take part in a un-timed five kilometre run, doused in colour at every kilometre checkpoint.

Fun was the core reason for the run, says Recreation Programmer Stephanie Dueck, as the first ever 'Colour Run' had a tremendous response.

"We've seen it done in other communities and it's the most fun way to get together run and appeal to all ages. We've had such a wide range of ages here and everybody has big smiles on their faces," she said.

For friends Tim Lammers and Dante Nestrovich, the run was a chance to try something new together.

Lammers volunteers at Big Brothers Big Sisters. Since meeting a year and a half ago, Lammers and Dante have become close friends.

Having a mentor and friend to participate in events like the Colour Run has been a lot of fun, says Nestrovich. He says the run would not have been as much fun without his best friend Tim to join him.

Morden's summer program coordinator, Courtney Yeo, says the event was a success. As a new event for the city, Yeo says there was a learning curve to setting up the run.

"I've been probably working on this for two, three months, so it was a lot. We did it from scratch, I've never participated or planned a colour run. I was up at 6:30 this morning, 'is it going to go good, is it going to go bad?'"

She explains the day went better than they could have anticipated and would not have been possible without the volunteers.

The plan for next year is to go bigger and better says Yeo. They now know what is all needed to include more volunteers and runners.