Morden Camping Evolves For The New Age

Reserving a campsite can sometimes be an annoying ordeal, with phone lines being tied up or your work schedule not lined up with the hours of operation.

With the continued need to have reliable options for campsite registrations, Clare Agnew Director of Community Services in Morden says they're now offering online registration.

"Our camp season is very busy and there are a lot of sites now. We've made an increase in the number of sites available eight years ago. So just to make it more user-friendly, to save time for the people who are booking their campsites."

Agnew says the site is similar to other camping websites which adds to the user accessibility.

Having online reservation will continue from here on out but people can still call the campground or drive in to reserve a site.

Registration for reserving a site will begin May 1, with the campground planned to open May long weekend weather permitting.

