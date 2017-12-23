Morden Community Reflects On The Life Of Dr. Bob Menzies

Dr. Bob Menzies, passed away after his fight with Cancer Tuesday. This has led to many people remembering the lasting legacy he'll leave behind and sharing their stories.

Menzies was a dedicated family physician and played an important role in promoting health care in rural Manitoba, including the development of the clinical teaching unit at Boundary Trails Health Centre.

Doctor Robert "Bob" Menzies passed away Tuesday at his home, surrounded by his family. He was 65 years old.

Menzies received several awards, among them the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Medal and was named one of Canada's Family Physicians of the Year in 2002, and Morden’s Citizen of Distinction in 2017.

His life has had a tremendous impact on many people's lives and we had the chance to speak with a sliver of his friends, co-workers, and patients. Below is a video of these people sharing their stories and memories of Dr. Bob.

The funeral service for Doctor Robert Menzies will be held Saturday, December 23rd, at Morden's St. Paul's United Church at 2pm.