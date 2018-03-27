Morden Continues Supporting The Identity Of The City

The people, businesses, and organizations are the lifeblood of a community.

It's the reason the City of Morden is financially supporting a number of organizations from their general budget.

Like last year around 20 businesses and organizations are receiving funds from the city in 2018.

These need to be supported explains Morden Mayor Ken Wiebe.

"If you don't support them they won't be there and if they're not there it changes the whole dynamic of your community."

Organizations like the South Central Regional Library Morden Branch, Canadian Fossil Discovery Centre, Agassiz Medical Centre, Corn and Apple, Back 40, Katie Cares, Pembina Hills Art Council, Morden Area Foundation help create the culture and form the identity of Morden.

"These things you can't put dollars beside them, they're just really important to a community. It’s part of what makes Morden, Morden."

In the 2017/2018 budget the Morden Library was budgeted to receive $122,738, the CFDC $192,249, Pembina Hills Art Centre $15,147, and the Manitoba Baseball Hall of fame $26,851.