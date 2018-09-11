Morden Could Surpass Drumheller As Canada's Fossil Destination, Needs New Facility First

Morden has the potential to become, and surpass, Drumheller as the premier fossil destination in Canada, but it may need to come out of the basement first.

"If we want to move to the next level we have to bring this collection above ground," Canadian Fossil Discovery Centre (CFDC) Executive Director Peter Cantelon says. "We have to present it in a world-class fashion. What that means is investing, to use a cliche, investing in our future. We're going to have to spend money upfront for long-term, high yield return and that's just a reality."

Morden is one of only a handful of locations that has a resource like it's fossils, says Cantelon. He explains Morden has the chance to separate itself from thousands of other communities. "There are cities and towns that would die to have something as unique as what we have, to be able to grab onto, to invest in and promote, and they don't."

Drumheller is one example of a community which has tied its identity to its fossils. However, Cantelon says what they have in Drumheller is one-dimensional; tourism-focused and tourism focused only. Cantelon explains he wants the experience in Morden to be both a fun one as well as educational.

The CFDC's momentum is also growing, Cantelon explains noting they've seen 14,000 visitors so far this year to their current facility in the basement of the Access Event Centre. However, he says continued growth is only possible with a new facility.

According to Cantelon members of the council, members of the provincial government, or anyone who visits the CFDC have recognized that it's time to move the centre into a new facility.

Based on demographic studies in 2017 the CFDC saw 12,854 visitors an impact of $819,443. With a new facility, the museum could see an average of 60 - 80,000 visitors a year, this translates to almost $5.5 million in tourism dollars that goes into the community.

The unveiling of a new Xiphactinus statue, adding to the growing number of ancient marine reptile displays around the city, was another step towards that potential.

Peter Cantelon says the CFDC is at a tipping point and needs to move to a larger facility."If there's no growth we're getting smaller, there's no such thing as sustain."

Receptivity for taking this direction for the city has been astounding says Cantelon, "for every negative voice, there [are] a 100 positive ones, which is encouraging because that has not always been the case."

Over the past two terms, Morden city council have supported the CFDC, partially funding all three roadside attractions, letting the CFDC use the facility at the Access Event Centre, and a mural downtown.

"These are all things council has been very supportive of," explains Morden Mayor Ken Wiebe. "As long as I'm in my chair we will continue to support the CFDC the way we have been."

While a new council will come into effect this fall, Wiebe would like to see continued support for the CFDC and Morden become, not be a mini-Drumheller, but Drumheller becoming a mini-Morden.

Cantelon says according to Travel Manitoba, next to Churchill they believe the CFDC has the most potential as a tourism destination in Manitoba.

With the CFDC's current relationships and resident receptiveness, now is the time act says Cantelon, to develop Morden into a world-class travel destination.

Building the roadside attractions are the first step to reaching this goal explains Cantelon; statistics from Travel Manitoba show that the average Canadian tourist brings $75 to Morden, American tourists bring $100.

"I'd like to get the business community more involved in supporting these sort of initiatives," says Cantelon. "Sitting down to discuss what kinds of things could we be partnering with them on that would be valuable to them."

With the lake and construction of the roundabout there many more opportunities to put these roadside attractions around the city, says Cantelon. "If we're going to do something, let's go all out. We don't want to do anything halfway."